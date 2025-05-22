Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,772 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,772 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $246.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.22. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.