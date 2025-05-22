Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 17,486 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Align Technology by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $171.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $271.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

