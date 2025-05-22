Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,424 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.9%

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $176.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

