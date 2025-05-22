Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

