Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

