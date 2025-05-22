Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 27,133 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Down 2.7%

Flowserve stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FLS

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.