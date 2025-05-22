Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

BND opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

