Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,561 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TIM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $17.50 price objective on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

TIM Price Performance

TIMB opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.