Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 47,889 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aashima Gupta bought 16,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,917 shares in the company, valued at $136,981.25. The trade was a 270.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $431,525. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.