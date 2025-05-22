Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,434 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This trade represents a 62.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

