Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 866 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.