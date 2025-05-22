Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 196,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,147,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 480,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,082,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.