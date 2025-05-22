Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 3.3%

LECO opened at $194.37 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

