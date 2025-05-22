Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LFUS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $210.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.