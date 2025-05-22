Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Luxfer worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Luxfer by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,954 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2,131.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,624,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 275,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 122,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Luxfer by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 785,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

