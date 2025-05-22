MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,567 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,698.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,256 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,027,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 659,662 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MaxLinear by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 230,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.66.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

