Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,619,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $452.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.71 and a 200-day moving average of $413.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.