Millennium Management LLC Acquires 65,760 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

