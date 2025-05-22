Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

SkyWest Trading Down 2.3%

SKYW opened at $98.34 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.