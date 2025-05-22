Millennium Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1,199.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 803,274 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.38% of Delek US worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 99,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.74. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -9.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

