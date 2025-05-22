Millennium Management LLC Has $17.05 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Embraer worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

