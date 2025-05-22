Millennium Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of News by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of News by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

