Millennium Management LLC Has $18.90 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

