Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of FB Financial worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK opened at $43.75 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,931,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,303,606.91. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

