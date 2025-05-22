Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326,005 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,469,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,691 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,639,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 923,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 998,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 879,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $935.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

