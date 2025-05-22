Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,469 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of DT Midstream worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,235 shares of company stock valued at $109,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.0%

DTM stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.