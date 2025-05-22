Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.58% of NMI worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NMI by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NMI by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NMIH opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,998. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

