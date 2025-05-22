Millennium Management LLC Purchases 229,821 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,138,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,847,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 241,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,567,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

