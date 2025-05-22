Millennium Management LLC Purchases 296,863 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Phreesia worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 727,384 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $106,761.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,081.47. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $88,518.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

