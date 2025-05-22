Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 1,114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835,129 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of SilverCrest Metals worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $11,101,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $4,328,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE SILV opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

