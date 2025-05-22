Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 908.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,722 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 3.1%

AUB stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

