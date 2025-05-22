Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.6%

LOPE stock opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.68. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $202.28. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.