Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.95%.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.