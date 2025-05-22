Millennium Management LLC Sells 103,360 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CATY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

