Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,612,032 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612,032 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

