Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,560 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,560 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DaVita worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

