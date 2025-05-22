Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Simmons First National worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286,622 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 89,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.