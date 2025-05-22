Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,237 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

