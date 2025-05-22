Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

NYSE:WK opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.98. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

