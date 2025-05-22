MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,076 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

WHD stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

