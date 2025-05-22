MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 3,331 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PPL Co. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

