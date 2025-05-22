MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 42,950 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,717,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $687,237.74. The trade was a 184.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,865.74. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.94. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

