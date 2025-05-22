MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 884 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $96.77 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

