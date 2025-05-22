MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in First Horizon by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.