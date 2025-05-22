MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Golar LNG worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

