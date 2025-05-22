MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

