MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,027 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $24,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at $176,879.12. This represents a 49.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

