MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 10,077 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

