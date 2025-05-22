MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,207 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Axos Financial by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.