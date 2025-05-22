MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,176 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 906.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ferguson by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of FERG opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $179.29.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

